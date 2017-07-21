Vikram Vedha, starring R Madhavan, said to be best Tamil film of the year 2017: Report

Vikram Vedha, R Madhavan, is a Tamil crime thriller film, which is based on the story of Vikram and Betaal. (Image Source: Twitter)

Vikram Vedha, R Madhavan, is a Tamil crime thriller film, which is based on the story of Vikram and Betaal. The film is written and directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, with R Madhavan as Vikram and Vijay Sethupathi as Vedha. The film hit the big screen on July 21 and is said to share a rough similarity with Steven Spielberg’s Catch Me If You Can, featuring an officer and a crook.

According to Indian Express, the introduction of Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi) was that of a stupendous hero, as compared to that of Vikram (Madhavan) who got a pretty much subtle introduction. Vikram is the head of a team of encounter specialists who are teamed up to discover the hideout of Vedha, a wanted criminal. The film is said to be the best Tamil film to release this year, reports Indian Express.

Vikram is a valiant cop who is proud of having killed numerous gangsters in his prominent career. His misperception is cleared by Vedha, who reveals the former’s ill judgments with a series of his own personal stories, as reported by Indian Express. One of the reasons why the film may seem laid back to a few could be the tiresome structure of Vikram and Vedha but, the climax of the film proves that the film is more intriguing and less intense, reports Times of India.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer of the Tamil film released last month on June 22. Not only in the South but, it created a buzz in the B-town as well. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, last month, tweeted, “To all my Tamil friends heres the dynamic trailer of my friend Maddy’s film #VikramVedha @ActorMadhavan @sash041075,” along with a video of the trailer.