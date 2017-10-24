Veere Di Wedding teaser poster with Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar released

Though the poster of the film does not reveal much about the film and does not even reveal the full look of the 4 actresses, it sure is keeping its audience on their toes wanting for more. (Photo: Twitter)

Veere Di Wedding teaser poster: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who last appeared in Abhishek Chaubey’s critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab in 2016, is all set to be back on the silver screen with Rhea Kapoor’s directorial Veere Di Wedding. A teaser poster of the film was released today that shows Bebo along with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, playing peek-a-boo. Though the poster of the film does not reveal much about the film and does not even reveal the full look of the 4 actresses, it sure is keeping its audience on their toes wanting for more. As can be seen in the poster, the four ladies are all decked up in beautiful attire and are helping each other. While this is just the teaser poster to tickle the minds of the audience, the first look will be out tomorrow.

After giving birth to her son back in December 2016, Kareena Kapoor Khan is sure looking mesmerising in the yellow lehenga. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor can be seen flaunting her back in her Victorian-era style blouse-jacket. And who can miss the Swara Bhaskar who is stealing everyone’s attention with her signature tattoo and Cinderella pose, while Shikha Talsania is revealing very little of her face as she hides behind Kareena Kapoor’s dupatta. The film is being produced by Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea Kapoor who has also produced Aisha (2010) and Khoobsurat (2014).

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a post saying, “Mahurat out tomorrow. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding @vdwthefilm @balajimotionpic @saffronbrdmedia.” Swara Bhaskar also shared a post saying, “Mahurat out tomorrow. #GetReadyForVeereDiWedding @VDWthefilm @BalajiMotionPictures @saffronbroadcastmedia @RheaKapoor @ektaravikapoor.”