Varun Dhawan apologises for mocking Kangana Ranaut; know what he said about her at IIFA with Saif and Karan Johar

The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to express his regret on taking part in a joke at the recently concluded 2017 IIFA Awards ceremony.

Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan has apologised for mocking actress Kangana Ranaut in wake of the nepotism controversy, news agency PTI reported. The 30-year-old actor took to Twitter to express his regret on taking part in a joke at the recently concluded 2017 IIFA Awards ceremony: Varun tweeted,”I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act..(sic).” The recently concluded 2017 IIFA Awards ceremony refuelled the debate that had become a bone of contention between Kangana and filmmaker Karan Johar earlier this year. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star’s statement has come after he, along with hosts for the event Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan were criticised on social media for the joke made at the expense of actress Kangana Ranaut. Here is the Varun’s tweet:-

I express my apology and regret .. I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act.. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 18, 2017

What did Varun say?

Johar and Saif took a dig at Kangana when Varun joined them on the stage to receive the award for the best performance in a comic role for Dishoom. Saif raked up the issue when he joked that the actor had made it big in the industry because of his father, director David Dhawan.

“You are here because of your pappa,” Saif quipped. To which Varun replied, “You are here because of your mummy (referring to Sharmila Tagore).”

Soon, Johar joined them and said he was in the industry because of his father, filmmaker Yash Johar. The trio then shouted, “Nepotism rocks”.

Kangana angle in the entire controversy

Saif and Varun then sang “Bole chudiyaan” from Johar’s film “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” But the director twisted the second part of the song to take a potshot at the actress, saying, ‘Kangana nahi bole toh achha hai’ (It would be better for Kangana not to speak).

Kangana had fuelled the nepotism debate when she appeared on Johar’s chat show where she referred to him as the flag bearer of nepotism, something that did not go down well with the director-producer.