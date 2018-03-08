Vada Chennai first look released: Dhanush looks dashing as Anbu in Vetrimaaran directorial

The wait is over and Vada Chennai first look, a movie which has been under production for three years now, has finally been released. (Source: Twitter)

The wait is over and the first look of Vada Chennai, a movie which has been under production for three years now, has finally been released. Dhanush fans have been eagerly waiting for this film and the delay in its release has only added to their excitement. In the first look image, Dhanush can be seen in handcuffed, peeping out of a PCR van. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh, the lead actress of the movie can be seen walking away, with a smile on her face.

The look was shared by Dhanush on his official Twitter handle where he also revealed the name of his character: ‘Anbu’ (love). “#vadachennai first look !! #அன்பு it’s not just his name,” the actor wrote. This is the third time when Dhanush has been paired opposite to Aishwarya Rajesh. This will be the first time when these two actors will be sharing the screen together.

Apart from these two, the movie also stars Andreah Jeremiah, Ameer, Daniel Balaji, Samuthirakani, Kishore, Karunas, Subramaniam Siva, and Cheenu Mohan in pivotal roles. Dhanush reportedly plays the role of a national-level carrom player in the film.

Soon after posting the first look of the film, Dhanush posted another tweet unveiling the second poster of the film which is a mixture of two powerful images into one: an angry ripped Dhanush climbing up a boat with a dagger in his mouth with a boat in the background.

Vada Chennai which lies in North Madras is home to several fishing hamlets and communities. Dhanush’s character in the film might belong one of these communities.

This will also be Dhanush’s third collaboration with director Vetrimaaran. They have previously worked together in hit movies like Pollathavan and Aadukalam. Dhanush is also shooting for Maari 2 and an untitled film with Thenandal Studios Ltd.