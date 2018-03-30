Urvashi Rautela’s fake Aadhaar case: Model’s statement recorded

“We have identified the model as Parul Choudhary, who spent around two hours on March 27 in the room of a five star hotel in Bandra,” said police.

The statement of a model, who was spotted in a hotel room booked by providing fake Aadhaar card details of actor Urvashi Rautela, was recorded today, police said. “We have identified the model as Parul Choudhary, who spent around two hours on March 27 in the room of a five star hotel in Bandra, which was booked in the name of Urvashi Rautela,” Pandit Thackrey, Senior Inspector of Bandra police said.

Police said that Choudhary, in her statement, said that she did not know who had booked the room. “She was allowed to go home after her statement was recorded but we have called her again to join police investigations,” Thackrey said. Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the hotel as well as Aadhaar details that were provided at the time of booking the room for a period of 24 hours, officials said.

Bandra police began investigations after Rautela’s manager filed a complaint and a case was registered against unknown persons under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 408 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the IT Act, police said.