Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar trailer to be out today

Aamir Khan’s upcoming release, Secret Superstar, is expected to release its first trailer today. Earlier in the day, the new poster of the movie was released. Produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the film also features Dangal fame Zaira Wasim and Meher Vij in lead roles alongside Aamir. Secret Superstar will hit the big screen on Diwali this year. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is a musical drama, featuring a young child with big dreams.

The makers of the movie released its second poster today and we can’t help but drool over Zaira Wasim’s cute face in the movie. Aamir also tweeted on Wednesday morning, revealing that the trailer of the movie would be out by the evening. His tweet read, “Hey guys, the Secret Superstar trailer will be out at 6.30/45 pm today. Here is the poster of the film. Love. a.”

Secret Superstar is believed to revolve around the life of a teenage girl who saves her mother from her alcoholic father who used to abuse her. Shot entirely in the areas of ‘aamchi’ Mumbai, the movie was expected to get its music from A. R. Rahman. Though later, he opted out and Amit Trivedi was roped in for this musical drama film.