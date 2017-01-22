Unstoppable ‘Dangal’ enters the 375-crore club (Representative Image)

Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ seems unstoppable! Week after week, the flick is on a spree to smash all possible records and in the fifth week of its release, the sports biopic has created history by crossing Rs 375 crore mark.

The way the film is going even after a month of its release, it seems it will soon cross Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. Not only domestically, the movie has taken the international market by storm and is all set to cross Rs 200 crore mark in the coming weeks.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ has maintained a phenomenal graph at the box office since the day of its release, and the movie is being highly appreciated and loved by the audience.