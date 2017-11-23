Unbelievable transformation! Watch this viral video of Manushi Chillar after she cleared AIPMT in 2015

Manushi Chillar won Miss World 2017 title on November 18. (Source: Video grab/ Facebook)

On Saturday evening, Haryana’s Manushi Chillar ended India’s 17-year-long drought by winning the Miss World 2017 title. Hailing from Bamnoli village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, the 20-year-old had revealed that even though she was a medical student, she never had a plan B. “I don’t want to regret anything in life, so it was really important for me to win this competition. My aim has always been to win the Miss World title,” she said. However, a recent video that went viral after Manushi’s win shows that two years ago her priority was actually studies!

This video was recorded after Manushi had cleared AIPMT (All India Pre-Medical Test) in 2015. In this video, Manushi is wearing glasses and can be seen saying that she wasn’t one who used to study 12 hours at a stretch. She also narrates how she got a good score in the exam. Chillar was pursuing MBBS at BPS Medical College for Women, Khanpur Kalan, in Sonepat but took off a year from her college to achieve her dream of winning Miss World title. Born to doctor parents, she had studied at Bengaluru and at St Thomas School in New Delhi. Here is the old video of Manushi Chillar that recently went viral:

After qualifying medical entrance exam, she got admission at Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women. There are several media reports suggesting that she was also a top scorer in English in CBSE class 12 exams. Overall, she had scored 96 per cent. Manushi is a perfect example of beauty with brains and is a role model for those students who wish to achieve big things in their careers.

Apart from registering good percentage through her academic life, she remained active in co-curricular activities as well. She is also a trained Indian classical dancer, poet and painter. While contesting for the Miss India, she performed a dance on a Bollywood number during the talent round. Her first step towards the glamorous world was when she participated in the fbb Campus Princess 2017 where she was crowned one of the finalists from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical college during the college fest.