Unbelievable act by Salman Khan fan! Girl climbs walls of Galaxy Apartments to meet ‘Tiger’ – Here is what happened

A teenaged girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh attempted to scale the walls of Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West to meet her idol Salman Khan

A teenaged girl from a village in Madhya Pradesh attempted to scale the walls of Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West to meet her idol Salman Khan, but was prevented by security personnel, a police officer said here on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the girl landed at Bandra Terminus from an outstation train and proceeded straight to the Khans’ joint family sea-front residence.

When she attempted to directly enter through the main gate, she was prevented by the security personnel, who said the actor was not at home, and she went away.

Not losing heart, she then quietly tried to scale the wall of the building to reach the first-floor apartment complex of the Khans, but was espied by the security guards who informed the Bandra police station.

A team from Bandra police station rushed there and took charge of her and later questioned her at the police station.

Senior Police Inspector Pandit Thakre later said that from her Aadhaar Card, they learnt she was from Berasia, near Bhopal, and had fled her home on Sunday, hoping to meet Salma, her favourite star.

The police immediately informed her family who are reaching Mumbai to take her back home.

Till then, the girl was kept under the care of the Dongri Juvenile Home.

Mumbai police official spokesperson Deepak Deoraj said that after the incident, there has been no complaints in the matter from the Khan family, nor have police increased security around their residence.

Nearly 25 years ago, another teenaged girl had run away from her home in Jalandhar to become a heroine opposite Salman, then a rage among youth after string of hits starting with “Maine Pyar Kiya”, “Baaghi” and “Saajan”.

However, an alert media person handed her over to the Western Railway authorities who collaborated with a women’s organisation to arrange for her safe return home.