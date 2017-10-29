Twinkle Khanna’s tweet in defence of Akshay Kumar over his ‘bajata hoon’ comment on Mallika Dua is going viral

Twinkle Khanna on Sunday came out in defence of husband Akshay Kumar. Twinkle’s post is going viral. (Photo from Twitter)

Now, here is something new in connection with the controversy which erupted over Akshay Kumar’s ‘bajata hoon’ comment on Mallika Dua during a The Great Indian Laughter Challenge episode. Twinkle Khanna on Sunday came out in defence of husband Akshay Kumar. Twinkle’s post is going viral. Twinkle wrote, “I would like to address the controversy on the sets of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. The show has a bell which the judges ring after a contestant’s exceptional performance and (when) Dua went forward to ring the bell, Kumar said, ‘Mallika ji aap bell bajao main aap ko bajata hun (You ring the bell, I will bang you)’. A pun on the words and actions related to ringing the bell. It’s a colloquial phrase that both men and women use — for instance, ‘I am going to bajao him/her’ or ‘I got bajaoed’, all without sexist connotations. Vinod Dua, Maliika Dua’s father, had written a post — it’s been taken down now – stating, ‘I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar’. Should Mr Dua’s statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context? Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context. I have always stood up for the freedom within comedy including defending AIB’s (All India Bakchod’s) infamous roasts on numerous occasions in the past and that is my stance even today, so kindly stop tagging me in this debate.”

Mallika Dua, a former judge of the Star Plus show, and her father Vinod Dua – a journalist – raised concern regarding Akshay Kumar’s remark earlier this week by sharing a video over social media which was reportedly a leaked portion of an episode shoot held around a month ago, and it was never aired by the channel.

It showcases Mallika’s fellow judge Zakir Khan telling Akshay Kumar that they will also accompany him to “ring a bell” as a mark of appreciation for Rangeela for his act mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

That’s when Akshay Kumar says, “Mallikaji, ‘Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun’ (You ring the bell, I will bang you).”