Twinkle Khanna takes a dig at Salman Khan; Bhai’s fans to boycott Akshay Kumar’s film?

Superstar Akshay Kumar’s wife and an actress in her on right, Twinkle Khanna wanted to wrap up 2016 on a funny note when she wrote a humorous matrimonial ad for Salman Khan. The passage came in the article, 10 Wackiest Classifieds You Missed This Year, and in it, Mrs Funnybones poked fun at Salman’s perpetual bachelor status, according to a report in First Post. “Alliance Wanted For One Of India’s Oldest But Most Eligible Bachelors: Dashing, non-vegetarian, successful and muscular Khandani boy. Excellent in dance, drama and art. Girl must be pretty, slim and enjoy long drives off the beaten path. Bride must not be very talkative, as groom cannot tolerate any buck-buck. Caste no bar. Contact [email protected] ,” she wrote.

I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 25, 2016



However, Bhai’s fans weren’t amused by the joke. Some said they were going to un-follow her on Twitter, others told her to be ‘careful’ since she had made fun of Salman and yet others threatened to boycott hubby Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Jolly LLB. Will Akshay feel the heat for his wife’s sense of humour? We hope not! Salman and Akshay are close friends and Sallu had even promoted the first look of Akki’s sci-fi film 2.0. Moreover, Twinkle and Salman have worked in a number of films, so we’re guessing he took it in good spirit, but that didn’t stop his overzealous fans.

Yet, Twinkle isn’t one to back to down from a fight. The actress wrote, “I write social,political satire-will not examine an ant & spare an elephant because I fear getting trampled by the herd #TrollProof #CarryOn.” And then just to seal the matter, she posted a shot of her and Salman from their film Jab Pyaar Kise Se Hota Hai where she’s seen strangulating the actor, captioning it, “To all the Bhai fans ‘Merry Christmas’ #TrollProof.” So there you go, Salman fans, you can’t troll the troll-proof Twinkle.