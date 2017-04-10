Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones taunts Kapil Sharma, Ravindra Gaikwad, says slippers and scotch are a lethal mid-air combo

Twinkle Khanna, who has a column in Times of India, has recently taken a dig at Kapil by expressing her views about how anything can be a lethal weapon at 30,000 feet, even slippers and scotch. (Source: IE)

The most hotbed issue of fight between two ace comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover is all over the Internet since the two got into a mid-air brawl on their way from Australia. From politician to actors to their fans, everyone have expressed their views about the rights and wrongs on two good friends having a wrangle. While Sunil is in no mood to return back, small screen’s most highest rated show – The Kapil Sharma Show has slipped down the TRP charts.

Twinkle Khanna, who has a column in Times of India, has recently taken a dig at Kapil by expressing her views about how anything can be a lethal weapon at 30,000 feet, even slippers and scotch. Popularly known for her whimsical humour and logical takes, Mrs Funnybones wrote a column where she spoke about her flying experience throughout the years and pointed out the transition in behaviour of passengers from 1780s till now.

Watch Akshay Kumar’s message after winning the National Award:

Khanna started off by saying: “I would like to point out that though airlines routinely confiscate knives, scissors and cricket bats, there are quite a few other potential weapons that are innocuously flying at 30,000 feet up in the air. I don’t mean smuggling a matchstick and trying to ignite your Scotch on the rocks, but it can lead to equally disastrous results when you pour copious amounts of the same down your throat.”

“More recently, when all the free in-flight booze led to a free-for-all, with an allegedly inebriated comedian, Kapil Sharma, hurling a shoe at his colleague. Please note, footwear is also apparently yet another trendy weapon these days. A fact demonstrated by the now infamous Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who forgot that when you climb on board, it is the plane that is meant to fly and not your temper,” she added.

You might also want to see this:

Well Mrs Funnybones’s take is absolutely bang on, as over the past one month we have seen a lot of actions taking place thousand feet above the ground. Be it Kapil or Shiv Sena MP Gaikwad, everyone has chosen sky as the new venue to express their anger and grief.

While the fans of the famous TV show are still waiting for their favourite Dr Mashoor Gulati/ Rinku Bhabhi to make a comeback, Kapil on the other hand has been under the radar of criticism from all corners. The show is losing out on its loyal audience day by day and all of Kapil’s efforts to uplift the TRPs are fall short. However, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor has appologised for his rude behaviour, Sunil doesn’t feel like forgiving him and returning to the show. Also, there were rumours about show’s creative director Preeti Simoes, who had quit the show, teaming up with Sunil. But amid speculation, Preeti had confirmed to indianexpress.com that its not true and she is not going to be a part of Sunil’s team for any new show.