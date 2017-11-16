Tumhari Sulu review: Vidya Balan set to hit the silver screen with a bang

How she juggles her personal and professional life is what Tumhari Sulu is all about.

Tumhari Sulu review: Tumhari Sulu starring dynamite performer Vidya Balan comes with an unconventional plot. The film that releases on November 17 explores the life of an ordinary housewife doing household chores in the day while she is a sexy radio jockey by night. How she juggles her personal and professional life is what Tumhari Sulu is all about. The plot might sound cliched but her journey from an ordinary housewife to an RJ of a leading radio station is not something you would want to miss. The movie has created quite a buzz around it for its relatable plot and of course for the presence of the powerhouse performer herself. Besides Vidya Balan, you can also see Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka and Manav Kaul in the film. Just a day ahead of its release, here’s what the twitterati think about the film:

A small but imp scene in #TumhariSulu has @vidya_balan offering a transgender person a vacant ladies seat next to her in the bus. Nice touch! Wish more filmmakers went beyond gay jokes n cliches.

— Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) November 14, 2017

Need I say that @vidya_balan can don the hat of any character & with such brilliance #TumhariSulu yet again proves that. Sulu will win hearts for sure. — vajir singh (@vajir) November 14, 2017

Through #TumhariSulu @vidya_balan shows us how truly versatile she is..from being this powerful lady in Dirty Picture to this endearing,ambitious cutie in Sulu???? What a performer!❤️❤️ Go out and watch,you’ll c what I mean???????????????? #amazed — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 15, 2017

One who stands out in #TumhariSulu is the writer-director @SureshTriveni His sensibility is too refreshing. #TumariSulu is a sure winner. — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) November 16, 2017

Our hearts go out to #TumhariSulu. Makes us cry and laugh. @sureshtriveni in control of his world helmed by the glowing refined @vidya_balan . Nuanced performances by ensemble @NehaDhupia @Manavkaul19 @mymalishka and a special hats off to #VijayMaurya. Kudos to @EllipsisEntt — Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) November 16, 2017

Hearing excellent stuff about #TumhariSulu Can’t wait to watch. So thrilled for my friends @atulkasbekar @tanuj_garg @NehaDhupia Best of luck @sureshtriveni and the entire team. — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) November 16, 2017

Though the film does not boast of a star-studded cast, the storyline has the potential to draw the audience. Vidya has the capability of pulling off movies as she gets good word of mouth boost. Her last release, Begum Jaan despite the absence of big names, managed to do a good business and impressed the audience. This is not the first time Vidya Balan will be seen playing the role of an RJ. Almost a decade back, Vidya had serenaded her fans with her magical ”Good mooorniiiing Mumbai” in Lage Raho Munnabhai. This raises the stakes further as it will be interesting to see her transformation from Lage Raho Munnabhai to Tumhari Sulu.She is capable of carrying a film on her shoulders alone. In an industry where actresses are signed at the cost of their face value, Vidya came and changed the mindset of people altogether. The world of possibilities she has opened up for the industry and the actors and actresses is immense now.Barack yourselves for this one, the lady dynamite is on her way!