Tumhari Sulu review: Vidya Balan set to hit the silver screen with a bang

Published: November 16, 2017
Tumhari Sulu review: Tumhari Sulu starring dynamite performer Vidya Balan comes with an unconventional plot. The film that releases on November 17 explores the life of an ordinary housewife doing household chores in the day while she is a sexy radio jockey by night. How she juggles her personal and professional life is what Tumhari Sulu is all about. The plot might sound cliched but her journey from an ordinary housewife to an RJ of a leading radio station is not something you would want to miss. The movie has created quite a buzz around it for its relatable plot and of course for the presence of the powerhouse performer herself. Besides Vidya Balan, you can also see Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka and Manav Kaul in the film. Just a day ahead of its release, here’s what the twitterati think about the film:

A small but imp scene in #TumhariSulu has @vidya_balan offering a transgender person a vacant ladies seat next to her in the bus. Nice touch! Wish more filmmakers went beyond gay jokes n cliches.

Though the film does not boast of a star-studded cast, the storyline has the potential to draw the audience. Vidya has the capability of pulling off movies as she gets good word of mouth boost. Her last release, Begum Jaan despite the absence of big names, managed to do a good business and impressed the audience. This is not the first time Vidya Balan will be seen playing the role of an RJ. Almost a decade back, Vidya had serenaded her fans with her magical ”Good mooorniiiing Mumbai” in Lage Raho Munnabhai. This raises the stakes further as it will be interesting to see her transformation from Lage Raho Munnabhai to Tumhari Sulu.She is capable of carrying a film on her shoulders alone. In an industry where actresses are signed at the cost of their face value, Vidya came and changed the mindset of people altogether. The world of possibilities she has opened up for the industry and the actors and actresses is immense now.Barack yourselves for this one, the lady dynamite is on her way!

