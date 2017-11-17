Tumhari Sulu movie review: An infectious Vidya Balan makes a comeback with her stellar performance

Tumhari Sulu explores the life an ordinary housewife Sulochana (Vidya) who has this urge to make her presence felt.

Housewives in our society often lurk in the shadows of their husbands or are seen juggling between household chores and their so-called ‘duties’. But what about thir own separate identity, a recognition of talent and what they are capable of? Tumhari Sulu explores the life an ordinary housewife Sulochana (Vidya) who has this urge to make her presence felt. Belonging to a middle-class family and youngest of three siblings, both her sisters are well settled employed except for Sulu who is a ‘ barnvi’ fail. But more or less she is happy being the ”good housewife” and mother of a schoolboy finding her kick in on-air contests and holding those appliances as the winning prize. The fact that you can so beautifully relate to her that she is not just Sulochana but becomes ”Hamari Sullu” down the line. This goes on to become the story of not just the women we view on screen but anyone amongst the crowd who is waiting for that silver lining to explore and find what she is capable. From a diligent housewife to a sensational radio jockey the film tells the heartwarming tale of this woman who surpasses the drudgery of everyday life and discovers this unconventional self.

Vidya Balan once again nails Sulochana and gives out a stellar performance in the film. Her journey from ‘ just’ a housewife to being an object of fantasy of lonely men (courtesy her wonderful intonation of pitch) is picture perfect. If you are to compare Vidya Balan’s performance as an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai to this one, you will conclude that the transition is mindblowing. Though comparing both will be unjust since the respective roles are poles apart in terms of characterisation. Manav Kaul as Sulochana’s better half is equally compelling in the film. As a supportive partner in the first half and an insecured husband later, Kaul is charming throughout and together they strike a wonderful and comfortable chemistry. The film which starts off being on the comical side, slowly deviates to the more melodramatic and emotional side. Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka have rendered well as the supporting cast.

Suresh Triveni has somehow got along well with the film and this turns out to be his best direction so far. The background scores are fresh with an iconic reboot of Hawa Hawai. Ban Ja Rani by Guru Randhawa is more on the party side whereas Manwa likes to fly is more on the fun side. The music is above average and audiences are sure to hum it for quite awhile. The film has its own highs and lows yet Tumhari Sulu is a concoction of emotions which will leave behind an infectious smile.

Rating: 2.5/5