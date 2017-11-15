Tumhari Sulu box office prediction: Vidya Balan to set BO on fire? Let’s find out

Tumhari Sulu box office prediction: Having associated with some very ambitious films in the past, this lady dynamite is back again with another unconventional flick called Tumhari Sulu. (Twitter)

Tumhari Sulu box office prediction: Vidya Balan is dynamite on screen. She is capable of carrying a film on her shoulders alone. In an industry where actresses are signed at the cost of their face value, Vidya came and changed the mindset of people altogether. The world of possibilities she has opened up for the industry and the actors and actresses is immense now. Having associated with some very ambitious films in the past, this lady dynamite is back again with another unconventional flick called Tumhari Sulu. In her upcoming film, Vidya will be seen playing the role of an ordinary woman leading an extraordinary life. The woman who is a typical housewife in the day, doing daily chores, haggling over vegetable prices, trying to keep her house in order, is a quirky RJ by night who woos her listeners with the magnificent intonation of her voice. The movie has created quite a buzz around it for its relatable plot and of course for the presence of the powerhouse performer herself. If reports are to be believed, the film may garner Rs 2-3 cr on opening day.

Though the film does not boast of a star-studded cast, this might turn out to be a good earner at the box office since Vidya has the capability of pulling off movies as she gets good word of mouth boost. Her last release, Begum Jaan despite the absence of big names, managed to rake in a decent sum at the box office. The film might start off with average earnings but the collections are going to have a boost in the weekend. A good word of mouth verdict may well do magic to this film. Besides Vidya Balan, you can also see Neha Dhupia, RJ Malishka and Manav Kaul in the film. To top it all, we also have a cameo by non-other than Ayushmaan Khurrana who is sure to bring life to this tale of an ordinary woman.

This is not the first time Vidya Balan will be seen playing the role of an RJ. Almost a decade back, Vidya had serenaded her fans with her magical ”Good mooorniiiing Mumbai” in Lage Raho Munnabhai. What is very evident from the trailer is that we are in for a comedy-drama where we might be lucky to see the ”entertainment girl” spreading her reel life magic once again!