Tumhari Sulu box office collection: Vidya Balan starrer witnesses huge 60.63 pct growth on day 2

After receiving an average response on the opening day, the movie has done a u-turn of sorts and earned Rs 4.61 cr on Saturday.

If you were skeptical about the fact whether Vidya Balan still holds the spark to woo her audience, well she has answered! Vidya’s Tumhari Sulu which hit the silver screen this Friday has shown some remarkable box office growth. After receiving an average response on the opening day, the movie has done a u-turn of sorts and earned Rs 4.61 cr on Saturday. Vidya Balan starrer has witnessed 60.63% growth in the earnings on Saturday. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the earnings and said, ” Tumhari Sulu witnesses a SUPERB 60.63% growth on Sat… Biz on Sun will only go higher… Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr. Total: ₹ 7.48 cr. India biz.” The film had collected Rs 2.87 cr on the first day, hence the improvement is noteworthy. It is also being speculated that Sunday will witness massive earnings as well. Looks like the word of mouth review is finally doing its work well. A dynamite on screen, Vidya so beautifully captured the nuances of an ‘ordinary’ housewife in Tumhari Sulu that Sulochana (Balan) becomes a character everyone can identify with and turns into a ‘Hamari Sullu’. Tumhari Sulu explores the story of a woman who is a typical housewife in the day, doing daily chores, haggling over vegetable prices, trying to keep her house in order, but is a quirky RJ by night who woos her listeners with the magnificent intonation of her voice.

The film stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka whose acting skills are something to talk about too. The character sketch is picture perfect, thanks director Suresh Triveni who has got the film on track. Triveni’s direction in the film has created quite a buzz around it for its relatable plot and of course for the presence of the powerhouse performer herself. Though the film does not boast of a star-studded cast, this might turn out to be a good earner at the box office eventually since Vidya has the capability of pulling off movies as she gets good word of mouth boost. She has very well portrayed the different shades of a ‘housewife’. Despite flaws, Tumhari Sulu is a package and it is Vidya who is the real stunner in the film!