Tumhari Sulu Box office collection: Vidya Balan starrer earns this big amount

(Source: IE)

Suresh Triveni’s drama Tumhari Sulu has recorded an impressive trajectory over the weekend after collecting Rs 2.87 crore on its opening day. Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul starrer Tumhari Sulu is impressing the audience as is clear from the box office take. After the first weekend of its release, the film boasts of a revenue figure of Rs 12.87 crore. The film, which has garnered good reviews from critics showed an upward trend on Saturday and a massive jump on Sunday with Rs 4.61 crore and Rs 5.39 crore respectively, taking the total collection to Rs 12.87 crore by the end of three days. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on Twitter. “#TumhariSulu had a SUPER-STRONG weekend… Showed SUPER trending… Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr. Total: ₹ 12.87 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.

Tumhari Sulu saw a sharp growth of 60.63 per cent, probably owing to the word of mouth, as per media reports. Tumhari Sulu is a comedy-drama and tells the story of a Mumbai housewife Sulochna or Sulu who lands a job of a night radio jockey at a radio station. The film comes as a breath of fresh air for its lead actress Vidya Balan, whose last few films have not fared well at the box office. The film also stars Neha Dhupia, who plays the role of her boss in the flick. the movie also marks the Bollywood debut of RJ Malishka. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the overseas box-office collection of the movie is as follows:

Australia box office

$ 3,185 [Rs. 2.07 lacs] from 20 screens

New Zealand box office

$ 1,047 [Rs. 68,159] from 8 screens

The movie is co-produced by Atul Kasbekar’s Ellipsis Entertainment, and Bhushan and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series Films.