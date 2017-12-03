Tumhari Sulu Box office collection day 16: Vidya Balan starrer crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Even as the film opened to Rs 2.87 crore on the first day of its release, it managed to go from strength to strength despite competition. (IE)

Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu in its third week since its release on November 17 continues its good run and attracting the audience to theatres across the country. The movie has crossed a Rs 30 crore mark. While in total the movie has earned Rs 31.09 crore in the domestic market, it earned Rs 52 lakh and Rs 1.30 crore last Friday and Saturday respectively.

“Tumhari Sulu witnesses growth on Sat [yet again!]… Absence of any major film has proved advantageous… Crosses ₹ 30 crore mark… [Week 3] Friday 52 lakhs, Saturday 1.30 cr. Total: 31.09 cr. India biz” well-known film critic and business analyst tweeted earlier today.

Even as the film opened to Rs 2.87 crore on the first day of its release, it managed to go from strength to strength despite competition. Critics, Bollywood fraternity, and fans have showered the Begum Jaan actor with appreciation.

“Hearing the most wonderful things about #TumhariSulu …can’t wait to see it! @vidya_balan getting so much love!!!! And I hear @Manavkaul19 and @NehaDhupia have done superbly! Big love to the entire team!!!!,” Karan Johar had tweeted earlier.

In the movie, Vidya Balan has played the role of a woman who is a mother, a homemaker by day and RJ by night. The film has been receiving positive reviews and reactions ever since its day of release.

Made with a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film is truly touching the hearts of movie lovers as well.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film also has Manav Kaul, Vijay Maurya, Neha Dhupia and Malishka Mendonsa in the movie apart from Vidya Balan in the movie.

Apart from India, the film is also doing well overseas. In Australia, the movie earned A$ 96,569 till November 24 from 25 screens, in UK the film earned pounds 43,667 till the same date.