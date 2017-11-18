Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan starrer starts of average; earnings likely to grow over weekend

Having associated with some very ambitious films in the past, this lady dynamite is back again with this unconventional flick and what a bang on performance does she deliver.

Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 1: Vidya Balan has this infectious presence on screen that possibly can’t be ignored. A dynamite on screen, Vidya so beautifully captured the nuances of an ”ordinary” housewife in Tumhari Sulu that Sulochana (Balan) becomes an identical character and becomes ” Hamari Sullu” down the line. Having associated with some very ambitious films in the past, this lady dynamite is back again with this unconventional flick and what a bang on performance does she deliver. The woman who is a typical housewife in the day, doing daily chores, haggling over vegetable prices, trying to keep her house in order, is a quirky RJ by night who woos her listeners with the magnificent intonation of her voice. The film which started of cold gained pace with the passage of the day. The film garnered Rs 2.87 cr on the opening day and it is being highly speculated that the weekends will see an escalation of income at the box office. Bollywood trade anlyst Taran Adarsh tweeting about the film’s first-day collection wrote, ” Tumhari Sulu picked up after a slow start in the morning shows… Fri ₹ 2.87 cr. India biz… Expected to register robust growth over the weekend.”

Suresh Triveni has somehow got along well with the film and this turns out to be his best direction so far. Triveni’s direction inTumhari Sulu is just spot on. He has very well portrayed the different shades of a ‘housewife’. The movie has created quite a buzz around it for its relatable plot and of course for the presence of the powerhouse performer herself. Though the film does not boast of a star-studded cast, this might turn out to be a good earner at the box office eventually since Vidya has the capability of pulling off movies as she gets good word of mouth boost. Manav Kaul as Sulochana’s better half is equally compelling in the film. As a supportive partner in the first half and an insecured husband later, Kaul is charming throughout and together they strike a wonderful and comfortable chemistry. Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka who also stars in the film are great as the supporting cast. The box office success of Tumhari Sulu will be decided in the upcoming days and it will be interesting to see the woman who gave some SUPERHIT films Dirty Picture and Kahani still holds the mettle to carry off another film on her shoulders.!