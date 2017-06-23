Tubelight: Shahrukh Khan cameo in Salman Khan movie evoked much surprise; here is what it is all about

In Tubelight Shahrukh Khan role has been a revelation and a surprise.

Salman Khan starrer film Tubelight hit theatres on Friday. The film has been directed by Kabir Khan and is set against the India-China War of 1962. Ever since the trailer was released on May 25, the emotional potboiler has garnered great attention around it and is expected to be one of the biggest grossers of this year. The real life brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan are also seen as reel life brothers too. Salman is sharing the screen space with his brother after 7 years. But apart from the plot of the film, it is Bollywood's King Khan's cameo that has been much hyped. Shahrukh Khan finally shares the screen with Salman. The last time they were seen together on the screen was in Om Shanti Om, in which Salman appeared in the title song along with other Bollywood celebrities. Shahrukh was seen in one of film's first few promos for a couple of seconds. But those few seconds itself flooded the social media platforms and are much in talk.

According to the reports by Deccan Chronicle, Shahrukh is playing the role of a magician – Go Go Pasha. He meets Salman’s character Laxman at a crucial point in the story. The filmmakers had only unveiled a silhouette of SRK in the film’s trailer. However, in the series of images and videos that got leaked in the social media, Shahrukh looks like a magician. His attire is very colourful. He can be seen wearing a colourfully embroidered waistcoat with harem pants, kohl-filled eyes and a tattoo on his face.

The film was much hyped ever since the trailer was released on May 25. The movie has been crafted around brotherhood, with the power of love and faith in one’s loved ones as the central theme. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Matin Rey Tangu, Om Puri among others. It won’t be a surprise if the film goes on to break many box-office records.