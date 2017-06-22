Tubelight release Friday June 23: Here are 5 times when Salman Khan owned the box-office on Eid

Tubelight release Friday June 23: Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is expected to earn between Rs 25-30 cr on Day 1. (Source: Salman Khan/IE)

Tubelight release Friday June 23: Getting the best release date is the most difficult task in Bollywood. Last year we saw Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay clashing with each other on Diwali while something similar happened with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, which clashed with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, earlier this year. However, one man with whom nobody wants to collide with is Salman Khan. Over the years, Salman has dominated box-office on Eid and this time he is back with yet another big-budget film, Tubelight. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is expected to earn between Rs 25-30 cr on Day 1 according to Bollywood Hungama. However, Salman Khan’s movies have done better than that in the past. Here are five incidents when Salman Khan owned box-office on Eid:

1. Dabangg (2010)

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Dabangg had all the elements of being a mega-hit. It virtually marked the beginning of Salman Khan’s era and went on to earn Rs 138.88 crore. Salman Khan’s character of Chulbul Pandey became an instant hit among the fans and a sequel was released a few years later as well.

2. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

This was Salman Khan’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan. The film was made under the banner of Yashraj films and for the first time, Katrina Kaif and Salman shared the screen space post break-up rumours. It earned Rs 32.93 crore in India on day 1 and set a new benchmark for Bollywood movies. It went on to earn Rs 198.78 crore.

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Three years later, the Kabir-Salman duo returned with Bajrangi Bhaijaan and this owned the viewers along with the box-office records. Fans witnessed one of the best performances of Salman Khan and to make things better, he had the support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who turned out to be the life of the story. The film went on to earn Rs 320.34 cr.

4. Sultan (2016)

The most recent Eid release of Salman Khan also came under the banner of Yash Raj films, this time with Alo Abbas Zafar behind the camera. In this movie, Salman turned into a wrestler in a very convincing performance. The fact that he wasn’t afraid of showing his age also worked in film’s way. It earned Rs 300.45 crore.

5. Kick (2014)

Kick wasn’t critically received as well as some of the above-mentioned movies but it did go on to earn a decent amount of money. “Dil Main Aata Hoon, Samjh Mein Nahi” – this dialogue went on to a become Bhai fan’s favourite and once again, the movie got a boost from Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s performance. Kick’s overall collection stood at Rs 231.85 crore.