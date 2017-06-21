Tubelight release date and shows details: Salman Khan movie to hit theatres on Friday, June 23

The movie will be released on Friday, June 23 just a few days ahead of Eid. (Source: PTI)

Tubelight release date and shows details: The much awaited Salman Khan starrer, is all set to release this Friday. Tubelight maintains Salman Khan’s tradition of releasing a movie on Eid, although in this case the movie will be released just a few days before Eid as it falls on a Monday. Salman Khan has released a movie on or close to Eid in every year of this decade with the exception of 2013. Salman Khan released Dabangg in 2010, Bodyguard in 2011, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, Kick in 2014, Bajarangi Bhaijan in 2015 and Sultan in 2016, according to Bollywood Hungama. The movie has already caught the fancy of his fans and it is expected to do well at the box office. However, it will have its task cut out as Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has broken all records ever set in India and whoever releases his film next is going to face a virtually impossible job of topping that.

Tubelight release date:

The movie will be released on Friday, June 23 just a few days ahead of Eid, which is on Monday. Last year Salman Khan released Sultan on June 7, the release of the film was delayed by a day last year.

Tubelight is the first Bollywood movie to launch an official channel on GIPHY, the largest GIF search engine. The website has previously worked on Hollywood movies such as Moonlight, Finding Dory and Beauty and the Beast. Keeping up with technology, Tubelight is the first Bollywood movie to have a Facebook Filter. The filter which can be accessed through any smartphone shows a stylised pair of shoes across a person’s shoulders like Salman wears in the film, according to an Indian Express report.

Tubelight shows details:

For the die-hard Salman Khan fans, the film will hit the theaters around 9 AM on Friday mornings with shows throughout the day and will continue late into the night and some theaters will screen the movie at 11:55 PM at night.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to reduce the running time of the film by 19 minutes, this would make it the shortest Salman Khan film in recent times. The film which was supposed to have a running time of 2 hours and 35 minutes will now have a running time of 2 hours and 16 minutes. The film is directed by Kabir Bedi and features Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, IE reported.