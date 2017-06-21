Tubelight child actor Martin Rey Tangu: Age, best photos and videos

I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya, says the child actor Matin Rey Tangu in an interactive session with the media during the promotion of Salman Khan starrer “Tubelight” (BollywoodHugama).

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight directed by Kabir Khan is set to release this Friday. The movie also stars Salman’s brother Sohail Khan and Chinese actress, Zhu Zhu. But the talking point of the movie is the actor Martin Rey Tangu. He is aged 5, hails from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh and has quickly become a star, a virtual heartthrob who has taken the country by storm, especially after he gave a striking reply to a media person over a racist comment. According to PTI, in an interactive session on Monday the young star said that he wanted to be a chef but after working with Salman Khan he now aspires to be an actor. He said,”I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya.” (Now I have become an actor so I will continue). He disarmed everyone by adding,”I will cook in free time.”

Martin Rey Tangu says that he remembers the place where he threw up. I puked because I couldn’t breathe. (StarsUnfold).

On Salman asking young Matin that if he remembers his first day of the shoot, he said,” Yes, I remember the place where I threw up. I puked because I couldn’t breathe.” When asked to share something about his 51-year old superstar, Matin said,”One day he took off his shoes and jumped into the swimming pool.”

The Fiver-year-old Martin wanted to be a chef but after acting with Salman Khan now aspires to be an actor.(Salman Khan/Twitter)

The kid then asked Salman to share his thoughts about him, and the superstar said,”What should I say about Matin. He is a superstar, he is a superstar of Itanagar.” Julius Packiam and Pritam scored the music for the film, with the former composing the film score and latter composing the songs.

Shah Rukh Khan will also be in a cameo role for the movie. According to a report by PTI, King Khan had said yes to do a special appearance in the film, in just one phone.