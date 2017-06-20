Tubelight Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan movie expected to make over Rs 400-crore

Tubelight Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan will be sharing screen with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu – a crowd pulling aspect for Tubelight.

Tubelight Box Office Prediction: Salman Khan has been the undisputed king of box-office in Bollywood, but the competition has been fierce with others like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan releasing spectacular movies. To that has been added films from the South, The most recent being Baahubali 2 which has beaten all the records ever created by the Bollywood brigade. However, Salman has a never-say-die attitude and his latest movie is expected to give stiff competition to all. At least four of his movies – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Kick – have made a business of over Rs 300 crore, making him the actor with the most movies in this club. Salman’s Eid releases, in particular, have a habit of turning into huge businesses. This time too Salman will hit the screens with same intentions. Keeping these things in mind, the Dabangg Khan is expected to make at least Rs 400 crore with this movie.

There are several reasons for this expectation. First reason here is Salman himself – the actor, who has a dedicated fan base, is releasing a movie after a gap of more than a year. His last flick, Sultan, came in May, 2016. Salman’s fans eagerly wait for his movies and throng cinema halls en masse from the opening day itself. The second reason is Eid – people love to hang out with their friends and family on the holy Islamic festival and it being a holiday, the opportunity of going to the cinema is open to all.

Apart from the above discussed ‘obvious reasons’, other crowd puller aspects will be Salman sharing screen with a Chinese actress for the first time. Salman is coming together with Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The Chemistry between the two actors will something Salman-crazy audience would like to watch. Other than these, an obvious paradigm shift is being observed in the behaviour of India cinema audience. With Southern movies like Baahubali and Kabali gaining popularity in Northern India, Bollywood movies are also getting acceptability down south, with actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan being the torch-bearers of this change. Undoubtedly, the movie may get a good business there as well.

Playing a Chinese actress may also work in Salman’s favour. Keeping in mind the recent success of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal in China, the Chinese actress may work as a trump card for Salman and give him some business from there too.