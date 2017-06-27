Tubelight box office collections worldwide: Salman Khan starrer crosses Rs 110 cr mark

Tubelight box office collections worldwide: Salman Khan film Tubelight which was released on Friday is now witnessing a decline in its gross collection. (Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight box office collections worldwide: Salman Khan film Tubelight which was released on Friday is now witnessing a decline in its gross collection. As of now, the film has earned Rs 89.96 crore coming in from India and another Rs 20.15 crore from the overseas markets. It has got stars like Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Tubelight hit 5550 screens worldwide and it has raked in a total of Rs 110.11 crore gross at the global box office, as reported by Bollywood Hungama. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight had opened to some 25-30% occupancy rate on the day of its release, which itself was no less than a jolt to Salman Khan and the makers of the big Eid release.

The expectations from Tubelight were huge, keeping in view the two big factors – Salman and Eid. However, this Salman Khan film on the opening weekend itself did not achieve what was expected from it. Tubelight had an extended weekend to its advantage but since the film has got some bad reviews, it has been difficult for it to pick up. But surely, reviews on their own cannot be blamed for the underperformance of the film.

You May Also Like To Watch This



The film, which is based on the backdrop of Indo-Sino War is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy. While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The film also marks the reunion of the actor-director duo of Salman and Kabir after their highly successful previous outing Bajrangi Bhaijaan.