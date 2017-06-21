Tubelight box office collections prediction day 1: Salman Khan war drama set to earn up to Rs 30 cr

Tubelight box office collections prediction day 1: The Kabir Khan directed movie, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. (Source: Salman Khan/ Twitter)

Tubelight box office collections prediction day 1: 2017 has been a tough year for Bollywood films (Baahubali: The Conclusion, which destroyed all filmi records that were ever created in India, does not fall under this description). The biggest opening day this year (excluding Baahubali) was witnessed when Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees (Rs 20.42 crore) and Rajinikanth starrer Kaabil (Rs 10.43 crore – in northern market alone) released on January 25, 2017. Both these movies collectively went on to earn Rs 30.85 crore and if we go by the buzz around Salman Khan’s Tubelight, it might marginally go on to break that combo so-called record. The film will release on June 23 and will be boosted by an extended weekend that includes Eid.

This is much lower than what Salman Khan’s last movie Sultan went on to earn – a little over Rs 36 crore on day 1. According to the data given by Bollywood Hungama, it will end up earning somewhere between Rs 25 to 30 crore but even that would be a big achievement given its plot. However, going by the trailer, this time the usual masala that we witness in a Salman Khan movie is missing. The film is far removed from the quintessential entertainment quotient that Salman Khan’s earlier releases like Sultan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo or even Bajrangi Bhaijaan have boasted of.

Watch the trailer here:

The Kabir Khan directed movie, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The movie also stars Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will also have a special appearance in the movie.

“When Kabir narrated the subject to me, he said for this role we should get Shah Rukh. So, I called up Shah Rukh and told him, ‘In Tubelight, there’s this small’, and he cut me, saying, ‘It’s done’. He didn’t even let me complete the sentence. He just said ‘it’s done’,” Salman had recently said at an event.