Tubelight box office collections day 1: Salman Khan suffers jolt, film logs 30 pct occupancy rate

Tubelight box office collections day 1: This is something which was not expected at all. That too from a film like Tubelight. It is no less than a jolt to Salman Khan and the makers of the big Eid release. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Tubelight has opened to approximately 25-30% occupancy rate during morning shows. Bollywood bhaijaan’s big Eid release Tubelight hit theaters on Friday and now all eyes are on its box office collections, especially after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion smashed all box office records that existed before its release. The film, which is based on the backdrop of Indo-Sino War, also stars Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

The expectations from Tubelight are also huge keeping in view the two big factors – Salman and Eid. But, this Salman Khan film on day 1 may not achieve what is expected from it and what other ‘Wanted’ star films have done so far. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it may collect Rs 25-30 crore at box office on Day 1 of release – that is unlikely to transpire now barring a miracle. Going by the initial opening trends, it seems, not just day 1, the film may also not achieve much on the opening weekend itself in terms of box office collections. Reason thereof is that Tubelight has been released during Ramzan. Its release happened two days ahead of Eid and this may impact Tubelight’s day 1 as well as opening weekend box office collections, The Indian Express report added.

However, most of Salman Khan’s Eid releases have crossed Rs 25 crore on opening day. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sultan earned Rs. 36.54 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs. 27.25 crore, Kick earned Rs. 26.52 crore and Ek Tha Tiger managed to garner Rs 33 crore. The Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy.