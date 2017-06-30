Tubelight box office collection week 1: Salman Khan Eid release earns Rs 106.86 cr in week 1

Tubelight box office collection week 1: In seven days since release, the film has made a business of Rs 106.86 crore at the box office. (Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight box office collection week 1: Tubelight is still flickering at the B.O. This war drama film from Salman Khan has crossed Rs 100 crore mark after the first week of its release. Carrying on the tradition of its past few releases, Bollywood’s bhaijaan released his much talked about film on the occasion of the festival of Eid. However, the film could not get much response starting from its opening day occupancy rate which remained limited to 25-30 per cent in the morning shows, according to Bollywood Hungama. However, the fans of Salman reached theatres in big enough numbers to enjoy the film based on a story revolving around the 1962 Indo-China war. As a result, in seven days since release, the film has made a business of Rs 106.86 crore at the box office, shared movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh.

According to Adarsh, the film has made the least business in its opening week among all the films of Salman released on Eid. Sharing figures of opening week collection of his six Eid releases from 2011 to 2017, including Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tubelight on Twitter, he said that the recent release comes at the bottom of the list.

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 106.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2017

Tubelight is a story of two brothers Salman and Sohail Khan who are brothers in real life as well. It also starred Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a major role. Salman Khan is known to make huge efforts to promote his films, which was evident before the release of Tubelight. From social media to appearances on TV, he left no stone unturned to make people as excited about the release of the film as possible. On the weekend before the Eid festival, the film was reportedly released across 5550 screens, including 4350 domestic and 1200 overseas screens.

On the opening day the film managed to make a business of Rs 21.15 crore, which slightly increased on the second day and settled at Rs 21.17 crore followed by Rs 22.45 crore on Sunday. Considering that they were working days and the pre-Eid period, the figures were taken as rather decent for the opening weekend. But unlike expectations, the figure dropped on the day of Eid with business limited to Rs 19.09 crore. It further saw a drop in the collection and the earnings witnessed a dip with a collection of Rs 12 crore on day 5. The following two days were even worse with the business limited to Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 4.50 crore on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.