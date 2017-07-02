Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan war drama beats Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, turns 3rd highest opening week grosser in 2017

Tubelight box office collection: The film collected Rs 3.44 lakh in Australia and Rs 5.39 lakh in New Zealand on day 9. (Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight box office collection: Despite being slow at the box office, the Salman Khan starrer war drama has become the third highest opening week grosser of 2017. However, Tubelight was slow to take off and did not manage to raise its allure for fans to the rate that was earlier expected from it – generally, Salman Eid releases are outstanding successes from day 1. The movie managed to do some good business after the Salman fans reached theatres in big enough numbers to enjoy the film. As a result, in seven days since release, the film made a business of Rs 106.86 crore at the box office. This is not bad, but it did not break any standout records on top of the Bollywood list. This figure ensured the film made it to the bottom-most place in the list in terms of business on opening week of all Salman movies released on Eid as shared by movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh. On this score it has managed to secure third place in the highest opening week grossers list in 2017, leaving behind Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil by a huge margin. The Roshan’s action thriller film also starring Yami Gautam had made a business of Rs 82.18 crore in the first week of its release, according to a Bollywood Hungama report.

Tubelight is a story of two brothers Salman and Sohail Khan who are brothers in real life as well and based on a story revolving around the 1962 Indo-China war. It also starred Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a major role. Released across 5,550 screens worldwide, the film has signally failed to get anywhere near the opening week collection of SS Rajamouli magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the northern market where it collected Rs 247 crore and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that collected Rs 118.36 crore.

The journey of the movie to become third highest first week grosser started with opening day collection of Rs 21.15 crore. It increased slightly on the second day and settled at Rs 21.17 crore followed by Rs 22.45 crore on Sunday, which turned the highest one-day collection of the film. After this, the figure dropped and on the day of Eid (on Monday), it was limited to Rs 19.09 crore. It further saw a drop in the collection and the earnings witnessed a dip with a collection of Rs 12 crore on day 5. The following two days were even worse with the business limited to Rs 6.50 crore and Rs 4.50 crore on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

In the latest Bollywood Hungama report, the box office collection of film on day nine has been recorded as Rs 3.44 lakh in Australia and Rs 5.39 lakh in New Zealand.