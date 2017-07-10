Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan to shoulder losses, pay Rs 50 crore to distributors

Distributors suffered huge losses after the movie did not do well on screen and were asking for a refund from Khan. (AP)

Trade analyst Komal Nahta announced today that Salman Khan would bear the losses for his Eid release, Tubelight, which did not fare well at the Box Office. Distributors suffered huge losses after the movie did not do well on screen and were asking for a refund from Khan, according to ANI. Nahta said, “Salman Khan has agreed to refund monies to distributors to make up for losses in Tubelight. A lovely gesture. That’s being human!” Salman Khan will pay Rs 55 crore to the distributors. In a first for a Salman Khan release on Eid, the 1962 Indo-China war drama starring Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan did not do as well as hits like Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is a family movie, much different from the standard Salman Khan masala movies filled with action and item songs in the mix. According to Bollywood Hungama, the occupancy rate in theatres for the movie was only 25-30 per cent.

Salman Khan had earlier told PTI, “As it is an Eid release people have preconceived notions (about the film) as they throw coins, dance, sing in the cinema halls. They have gone to watch a certain film but get to watch another film. It is a very emotional film. Even an emotionless, stone hearted person will have tears in his eyes. So this is an emotional film to be seen with parents, grandparents and entire family.” The movie has garnered about Rs. 114.50 crore so far in the Indian Box Office.