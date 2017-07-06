Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan starrer logs a Rs 200 cr disappointment, follows in Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan footsteps; here is how

The disappointment is massive, but there have been instances when movies have been hyped up hugely only to fall relatively flat at the box office. (Image: IE)

Tubelight box office collection: This Salman Khan starrer has been tagged as a blot on Bhai’s BO graph despite raking in over Rs 200 cr in earnings worldwide. This was a big budget movie and expectations were high that Tubelight would light up the theatres like Baahubali 2 or at least Aamir Khan’s Dangal, both of which have logged collections measured in thousand crores. That was not to be. Now, it transpires, Tubelight will not even log Rs 150 cr in the domestic market during its life time run in cinemas. The disappointment is massive, but there have been instances when movies have been hyped up hugely only to fall relatively flat at the box office. Many superstars have been humbled by the public when they dish out fare that is not appetising and distributors are left with losses. Among them are Raees and Kaabil.

Referring to the case of the Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight, the story is that it released across 5,500 screen across the globe, Tubelight was one of the most-awaited releases of 2017 which brought back Kabir Khan-Salman Khan together after setting high records at the box office with their previous release Bajrangi Bhaijaan. As per a report by Bollywoodhungama, looking at previous record-breaking collaboration of the two and expecting the same this as well, NH Studioz had acquired the all India distribution rights of the film for a whopping Rs 132 cr.

The report also highlights that the filmmakers somehow managed to retrieve their initial investment by gaining profit from the sale of its distribution, satellite and music rights. It is also expected that the movie will be out of the theaters after the second week. To be exact, Tubelight stands to gross Rs 125 cr by the end of its theatrical journey and all distributors of the movie are likely to earn around 45 per cent of the total box office collections which is around Rs 56 cr.

You might also want to see this:

Comparing Tubelight’s feat with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s suspense thriller Kaabil, both the movies made similar business at the box office. On one hand where Raees took a whopping Rs. 70 cr to acquire the distribution rights and managed to make a profit of around Rs 65 cr., Kaabil somehow managed to bag a profit within the range of Rs. 80-85 cr, reported Bollywoodhungama.