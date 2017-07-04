Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark; distributor stares at massive Rs 75 crore loss

The collections for the film are considered low for a movie featuring Salman Khan. (Source: Indian Express)

Tubelight box office collection: In what must be a qualified relief for Salman Khan, his film Tubelight has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore gross earnings mark at the box office, worldwide. Having said that, the film has not done very well at the box office and Bollywood Hungama has gone so far as to say that the Salman starrer is a flop film. Although there was a rise in ticket sales over this last weekend, the ticket sale graph hasn’t really picked up. The collections for the film are considered low for a movie featuring the Bollywood superstar, even though the film was released over an extended Eid weekend, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, the film’s distributor, NH Studioz, may lose as much as much as Rs 75 crore due to the non-performance of the film at the box office. The distributor had spent Rs 132 crore to acquire the distribution rights of the film in India. However, the net earnings of the film have not even crossed the Rs 120 crore mark in India till now. The distributor of the film may not recover his costs as the ticket collections of the film in the domestic market hasn’t really picked up, as per Bollywood Hungama.

The box office earnings of Tubelight for the last two weeks have been lower than most other Salman Khan’s Eid releases in this decade. The only other Salman Khan release that did not make as much as Tubelight within nine days of its release was Bodyguard, which collected Rs 115 crore at the box office in those many days. The following year in 2012 Ek Tha Tigar managed to rake in Rs 154.21 crore in nine days. In 2014 Salman’s kick made 164.09 crore in a week, Bajrangi Bhaijan made Rs 115 crore in seven days and last year Sultan raked in Rs 229.16 crore in seven days, according to industry analyst Taran Adarsh.