Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan starrer becomes 2nd highest earner of 2017 but fails to beat Shah Rukh Khan movie Raees

Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight has now completed almost a week and a half in theaters, but looking at the numbers, the film did not open well at the box office as compared to other recent releases of the Dabang Khan. However, the Kabir Khan directed flick has nonetheless gone past the Rs 100 cr club in the Indian market alone and Rs 200 cr overall. The movie, released across 5,550 screens in the worldwide market, has managed to become the second highest worldwide grosser doing an overall business of Rs 204.99 cr, reported Bollywood Hungama. The highest grosser in 2017 was none other that Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees that did an overall business of Rs 281.44 cr. However, looking at the current wave, Tubelight does not seem like it will surpass that number.

However, the Salman-Sohail duo did manage to surpass the business of some other latest releases including Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil and Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt romcom Badrinath ki Dulhania.

Here’s a list of all Bollywood’s high grossing releases of 2017, compiled by Bollywoodhungama:

Raees – Rs. 281.44 cr

Tubelight – Rs. 204.99 cr

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 200.34 cr

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 193.95 cr

Kaabil – Rs. 177.72 cr

Hindi Medium – Rs. 102.77 cr

The film has managed to gross Rs 111.50 crore in the domestic market, according to boxofficeindia.com. The report also suggests that the movie could earn somewhere around Rs 12-12.5 cr during its second week and in the case, it would the worse second week for any Salman Khan movie after his film Veer which was released in 2011.

Tubelight is the third collaboration between Salman Khan and Kabir Khan after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger. In an interview with Indian Express, Kabir Khan accepted that he did not want to do an action film with Salman post Ek Tha Tiger. Even SRK has done a cameo in the movie.