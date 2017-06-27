Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan movie earns Rs 83.86 crore by day 4, earnings drop on Monday

Tubelight box office collection: Tubelight has been made with a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight which was released across the country last Friday is doing a fair business and collected Rs 83.86 crore till Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in his tweet said that the movie collected Rs 21.15 crore on the opening day on Friday. It collected Rs 21.17 crore on Saturday and a minor increase to 22.45 crore on Sunday. However the collection fell to Rs 19.09 crore on Eid.

The film’s collection in the overseas market has also not lived up to expectations. The Kabir Khan film failed to woo the audience in the US. As per Indian Express report, the movie earned about $810,000 in 342 theatres across the US, $710,000 in 49 in the UAE, $270,000 in 154 theatres in the UK and $232,000 on 42 screens in Australia.

Salman Khan’s movies have seen huge successes during the festival. Since last five years, the actor’s movies have seen huge hits during Eid, including Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Because of this there were sky-high expectations from Tubelight.

The film was made with a budget of Rs 100 crore. As per a Forbes report, NH Studios has paid Rs 132 crore for theatrical rights of the film in the country. Makers have also sold its music rights for Rs 20 crore. The film has been released on on 4,350 screens across the country and 1200 overseas . The movie is set around Indo-China war and also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in important roles, the paper said.

You may also like to watch this video

Tubelight is high on emotions. It is one of those movies which can make the audience emphathise with teh reel chjaracter, as per Indian Express.