Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan movie collects Rs 210 crore worldwide

After much hype and promotions, the Salman Khan starrer movie which hit as many as 5550 screens worldwide was able to collect just Rs 210.10 cr gross at the global box office. In the domestic market Rs 164.60 cr gross and another Rs. 45.50 cr gross came from the overseas markets, reported Bollywood Hungama. Trade analyst Komal Nahta yesterday announced that Salman Khan would bear the losses for his movie Tubelight, which did not do well at the Box Office.

According to ANI, distributors, after the set back of the film, were asking for refunds from Khan, according to ANI. Compared to the usual Salman Khan Eid releases, this film’s collections have been rather tepid, reported Bollywood Hungama. Nahta said, “Salman Khan has agreed to refund monies to distributors to make up for losses in Tubelight. A lovely gesture. That’s being human!” Salman Khan will pay Rs 55 crore to the distributors. The 1962 Indo-China war drama also starring Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan did not do as well as hits like Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is a family movie, much different from the standard Salman Khan masala movies filled with action and item songs in the mix. Bollywood Hungama had given an early warning the film was not going to do well; it had reported that the occupancy rate in theatres for the movie was only 25-30 per cent in teh morning shows on day 1 of release.

Salman Khan had earlier told PTI, “As it is an Eid release people have preconceived notions (about the film) as they throw coins, dance, sing in the cinema halls. They have gone to watch a certain film but get to watch another film. It is a very emotional film. Even an emotionless, stone hearted person will have tears in his eyes. So this is an emotional film to be seen with parents, grandparents and entire family.”