Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan flick in opening weekend earns Rs 19.98 crore overseas

Tubelight box office collection:

Tubelight box office collection: Bollywood actor Salman Khan starrer Tubelight, which was released in nearly 1200 screens in the overseas market last week, has seen growth in collections despite opening to mixed reviews, a report by Bollywood Hungama said. The film as been growing steadily in the domestic market, but much less than expected. As per the report, the opening weekend collections overseas of the Kabir Khan directed film earned about $3.1 million (Rs. 19.97 cr) overseas which is almost the same as Kaabil during the same period. However, on the domestic front, the movie saw a fall in collection on Monday. With this chances of the film becoming ‘Salman Khan blockbuster’ are bleak, an Indian Express report said. In series of tweets, Trade analysts Taran Adarsh said that Tubelight has underformed this time, which is not expected from Salman Khan’s films specially during Eid.

“Tubelight has underperformed on Eid… Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it’s an exception this time,” he tweeted. He added that the film has also not earned Rs 30 crore on a “single day till now”.

In another tweet, Adarsh said the film earned Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. On Saturday it earned 21.17 crore, Sunday Rs 22.45 crore and Monday 19.09 cr, which totalled 83.86 cr on the domestic front.

Tubelight has registered second highest opening this year, only behind Baahubali 2’s Hindi version, which collected Rs 41 crore, Indian Express said. However, movie’s second day collection fell short of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, which collected Rs 26.3 crore. Tubelight had collected Rs 21.17 crore on day 2. The Salman Khan-starred movie has broken records of many other releases this year including Half Girlfriend and Sachin: A Billion Dreams and Jolly LLB 2.

Apart from Salman Khan, the film also stars Sohail Khan, Matin Rey Tangu in important roles. Music of the film has been composed by Julius Packiam and Pritam.