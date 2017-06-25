Tubelight box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer fails to light up earnings, bags Rs 21.17 cr

Tubelight box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer has earned Rs 42.32 cr in first two days. (Source: Salman Khan)

Tubelight box office collection day 2: Over the years, Salman Khan has ruled the box-office on Eid giving fans super-hit films like Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. But, 2017 is turning out to be a completely different story for the Bollywood superstar. After a dull start, Kabir Khan directed film failed to pick up even on the second day. According to the figures given by film critic and business analyst, Taran Adarsh the movie earned Rs 21.17 crore on day 2 which was only a slight improvement over the day 1 collection that stood at Rs 21.15 crore. So far the movie has earned Rs 42.32 crore in its first two days. Even though this isn’t a bad figure, it is certainly low given the standards set by Salman Khan in last few years.

Tubelight had an extended weekend to its advantage but since the film has got some bad reviews, it will be difficult for it to pick up. Bollywood Hungama had reported that the occupancy rate for the movie on its opening day was approximately 25-30%, which was shocking considering this was a Salman Khan release. Tubelight is based on the backdrop of 1962 Indo-China war and apart from Salman also stars Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and even has a special appearance from Shah Rukh Khan.

However, Salman while speaking at an event said the reviews are better than he expected, reported PTI. “The critics were really good. I was expecting minus three and minus four but they have given one-and-half rating apparently. I am very pleased with that. Reports are that people can’t see me crying (on screen). So I asked, ‘Are they (audience) laughing and the answer was no, they are crying. So I said, ‘don’t worry about it’,” he said.

“As it is an Eid release people have preconceived notions (about the film) as they throw coins, dance, sing in the cinema halls. They have gone to watch a certain film but get to watch another film. It is a very emotional film. Even an emotionless, stone-hearted person will have tears in his eyes. So this is an emotional film to be seen with parents, grandparents and entire family,” Salman added.