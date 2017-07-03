Tubelight box office collection day 10: Salman Khan starrer earns Rs 116 crore, dubbed a flop

Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has failed to take off at the BO, despite crossing the Rs 100 cr mark. (Source: Indian Express)

Tubelight box office collection: Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has failed to take off at the BO, despite crossing the Rs 100 cr mark. Even after crossing its second weekend, the film has just made a total of Rs 116 crore (first 10 days). The film has performed very badly when compared to the precedent set by other Salman Khan releases in the last few years. The low collection is especially surprising when one takes into consideration that the film was released on a four-day weekend just before Eid. Bollywood Hungama reports that the movie may end up earning as little as Rs 130 crore in its entire run at the box office and that too if it can pull in Rs 6 to 7 crore this week.

The box office earnings of Tubelight for the last two weeks have been lower than Salman Khan’s most other Eid releases in this decade. The only other Salman Khan release that did not make as much as Tubelight within nine days of its release was Bodyguard, which collected Rs 115 crore at the box office in those many days. The following year in 2012 Ek Tha Tigar managed to rake in Rs 154.21 crore in nine days. In 2014 Salman’s kick made 164.09 crore in a week, Bajrangi Bhaijan made Rs 115 crore in seven days and last year Sultan raked in Rs 229.16 crore in seven days, according to industry analyst Taran Adarsh.

The earnings of the film are now in the range of the lifetime earnings of Jolly LLB 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which made Rs 117 crore and Rs 116.86 crore respectively. But these two films were able to recover the cost of the money invested in them and still earned a considerable amount, unlike Tubelight which has lost close to 50 percent of the investment made by many distributors, as reported by Bollywood Hungama which has also called the film a flop.