Tubelight box office collection Day 1: Salman Khan movie expected to get over Rs 25 cr, but here is why this film may not get what is presumed

Its release happened two days ahead of Eid and this may impact Tubelight’s day 1 as well as opening weekend box office collections.

Tubelight box office collection Day 1: Finally, Bollywood bhaijaan’s big Eid release Tubelight has hit theaters today and now all eyes are on its box office collections, especially after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion smashed all box office records that existed before its release. The expectations from Tubelight are also huge keeping in view the two big factors – Salman Khan and festive season of Eid. But, this Salman Khan film on day 1 may not achieve what is expected from it. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, it may collect Rs 25-30 crore at box office on Day 1 of release. Significantly, not just day 1, the film may also not achieve much on the opening weekend itself in terms of box office collections. Reason thereof is that Tubelight has been released during Ramzan. Its release happened two days ahead of Eid and this may impact Tubelight’s day 1 as well as opening weekend box office collections, The Indian Express report added.

However, most of Salman Khan’s Eid releases have crossed Rs 25 crore on opening day. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sultan earned Rs. 36.54 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs. 27.25 crore, Kick earned Rs. 26.52 crore and Ek Tha Tiger managed to garner Rs 33 crore. The Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy. The film, which is based on the backdrop of Indo-Sino War, also stars Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.

Earlier, director Kabir Khan, who has teamed up with Salman Khan for the third time with Tubelight, had said the superstar this time has pushed himself a lot in terms of performance. Kabir and Salman have collaborated on films like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the past. “I have done three films with him (Salman) and this time he has pushed the boundaries in terms of craft and acting,” Kabir said, adding that the role is something that the Dabangg star has never done before.