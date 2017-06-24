Tubelight box office collection day 1: Despite not so positive reviews, this is what Salman Khan movie earned on opening

Even Eid is yet to come, Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has performed really well at the box office on the opening day.

Even Eid is yet to come, but Salman Khan starrer Tubelight has performed really well at the box office on the opening day of this big festive release. Tubelight collected nearly Rs 21 crore nett on the first day of the release, Mumbai Mirror reported quoting data by boxofficeindia.com. However, the reviews given by critics were not very positive about the movie. Earlier, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Tubelight has opened to approximately 25-30% occupancy rate during morning shows.

Bollywood bhaijaan’s big Eid release Tubelight hit theaters on Friday and now all eyes are on its box office collections, especially after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion smashed all box office records that existed before its release. The film, which is based on the backdrop of Indo-Sino War, also stars Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The expectations from Tubelight are also huge keeping in view the two big factors – Salman and Eid. Bollywood Hungama had predicted that it may collect Rs 25-30 crore at box office on Day 1 of release. Its release happened two days ahead of Eid and this may impact Tubelight’s day 1 as well as opening weekend box office collections, The Indian Express report added.

However, most of Salman Khan’s Eid releases have crossed Rs 25 crore on opening day. According to Bollywood Hungama, Sultan earned Rs. 36.54 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs. 27.25 crore, Kick earned Rs. 26.52 crore and Ek Tha Tiger managed to garner Rs 33 crore. The Kabir Khan-directed Tubelight is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war. While Sohail Khan is in the role of a soldier, Salman plays his simpleton brother. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama Little Boy.