Tubelight advisory by Salman Khan: Here is how you should watch it and with whom

Salman Khan starrer, the much anticipated Eid release, Tubelight may not have done wonders at the box office – it has managed to rake in Rs 64.77 cr by day 3 (opening weekend) after logging only a 30% occupancy rate on the first day – but apparently, Salman is dead serious about the film and wants viewers to get into that mood too rather than be flippant. At the BO, by the second day the movie, directed by Kabir Khan, had earned Rs 42.32 crore in total. This Indo-Sino war period film is a step away from Salman Khan’s usually action packed films with masala like Dabangg and Wanted. Tubelight also stars Sohail Khan as Salman Khan’s soldier brother, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. In a press conference, Salman Khan talked at length about the film’s reviews. “The Critics were really good… I was expecting minus three and minus four but they have given one and a half apparently. So I am very pleased with that,” he said.

This film also stars child actor Matin Rey Tangu, much like Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It is better suited for a family audience unlike his previous films, according to Salman Khan. “Basically, this film cannot be seen with launde lapades, or with buddies since it isn’t a film where you can have a blast. Instead, it is a very emotional film, wherein even the most stone-hearted individual will have tears in his eyes watching this film. So yes this is that kind of film where you need to take your families, take your parents,” he said, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Salman Khan’s earlier Eid releases crossed Rs 25 crore on the first day itself. While Sultan garnered Rs 36.54 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned Rs 27.25 crore, Kick Rs 26.52 crore and Ek Tha Tiger earned Rs 33 crore. Tubelight has been adapted from Little Boy, a 2015 American war drama film directed by Alejandro Gómez Monteverde.