Tubelight actress Zhu Zhu age, movies, biography, best photos and videos: All you need to know about Salman Khan starrer Tubelight heroine

The song which features Zhu Zhu – Main Agar – has already gone viral on social media. (Photo: Zhu Zhu’s Instagram account)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s film is all set to hit theaters this Friday. The film is in the news for a number reasons ranging from its subject of India-China war to star cast. One of the aspects due to which film grabbed limelight is its actress Zhu Zhu. So far very less information has come out in media. All people know so far is that she is a Chinese actress. The song which features her – Main Agar – has already gone viral on social media. The mesmerising track featuring Zhu Zhu has been voiced by the soulful Atif Aslam and composed by the musical genius Pritam. Its lyrics has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. She is making her Bollywood debut by means of Tubelight. So far she was not seen in any of the film’s promotional events. Here are things to know about Chinese actress Zhu Zhu:-

According to various media reports, Zhu Zhu was born in a military family in Beijing in 1984 and her grandfather Zhu Xuzhi was a major general of the People’s Liberation Army in China. She learnt piano at the age of just 3. She studied engineering from Beijing Technology and Business University in electronics and information stream. Zhu Zhu has hosted programmes on MTV China. She has also won a singing talent competition. Here is the song featuring Zhu Zhu with Salman Khan:-

She has featured in many Chinese films such as Shanghai Calling, Secret Sharer and Cloud Atlas among others.

Zhu Zhu has studied engineering in China. (Photo: Zhu Zhu’s Instagram account)

She bagged her first big role in a series called Great Mr Zhou.

Tubelight is Zhu Zhu’s first Indian movie. (Photo: Zhu Zhu’s Instagram account)

She played a supporting role in the romantic comedy film The Old Cinderella too.

A lot number of people follow Zhu Zhu on social media accounts. (Photo: Zhu Zhu’s Instagram account)

Zhu Zhu has played the female lead in the film Last Flight.

Zhu Zhu is quite popular in China as she is a VJ. (Photo: Zhu Zhu’s Instagram account)

She starred in the American TV series Marco Polo too.

Zhu Zhu with Salman Khan in a screen grab from the movie. (Photo: YouTube)

The movie will hit theaters on June 23 and is expected to do good business.