Trolled! Dangal actress Zaira Wasim gets death threats for meeting Mehbooba Mufti; rushes to apologise

After meeting J&K Chief Minister, Dangal’s Zaira Wasim received death threats. (ANI)

Dangal’s Zaira Wasim has come under fire for her recent meeting with Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. The meeting was not looked on kindly by many as who began to troll the child star. Zaira eventually issued a public apology on Twitter today, writing, “I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I’ve met. I want to apologize to all those people I’ve unintentionally hurt.” The past year left residents of the valley distraught under Mufti’s reign, so Zaira’s meeting drew the ire of some factions of the state.

The actress continued in her open letter, “I hope people still remember that I’m just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I’m sorry for what I did, but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me.” However, the actress did find considerable support among her followers on Twitter.

The actress’ apology got responses like, “Why are you feel sorry? You did a job that can connect people to each other. This is the inner meaning of all religions. #champion,” “U made every #Kashmiri proud… ur a real inspiration for the youth especially girls.. encourage women empowerment… take a bow (sic),” and, “Making people happy is the hardest thing in the world. And you did it very easily. So, don’t be sorry. You are a champion girl!”

You might also like to watch:

Earlier, the actress spoke about the lack of safety of women in the country, telling ANI, “I recently heard in an interview that girls should learn wrestling for their own safety. This is very sad. This means we are living in such an environment and amongst such people where we need to learn how to wrestle for our own safety!”