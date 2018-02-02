Touch Chesi Chudu: Ravi Teja starrer in theatres; is this action comedy worth it?

Ravi Teja starrer is an all in all action-packed film and the trailer was enough to speak for what is in store.

Touch Chesi Chudu: Ravi Teja is going to start 2018 off with action comedy Touch Chesi Chudu. The trailer of the film shows Ravi Teja transformation from a doting romantic lover to a tough as nails, bone-breaking police officer. Helmed by Vikram Sirikonda, the film has hit screens on February 2. So, will it be worth watching? Ravi Teja starrer is an all in all action-packed film and the trailer was enough to speak for what is in store. This is a Ravi Teja film and he aces the action as well as emotional roles. This film will be a treat for action lovers. This is not the first time the actor is playing the character of a top cop. Previously he starred in Vikramarkudu and Bengal Tiger where he had showcased an exemplary performance as a police inspector and had a perfect comic timing as well. While in his last release Raja The Great failed to make a mark at the box office, Touch Chesi Chudu looks all set to dominate the box office. The fans are in for a treat, indeed!

Besides Ravi Teja, we will also see Raashi and Seerat coming on board for the film after the huge success of Jai Luv Kush and Raju Gari Gadhi 2 respectively. As far as the trailer and the media reports go, the film is set to present both the characters in pivotal roles. At an event, Ravi has said, “I don’t like my heroines to dance and disappear in my films. Here too the heroines did a fantastic job. They dominate me in a romantic way in the film.”

The filmmakers have tried to give a different take to this typical action comedy. Considering Digital India is being spoken about everywhere, this film too has taken to tech and weaved it into the plot in an awe inspiring mannaer. Ravi Teja as the cop will be seen solving crimes with the help of modern technology. Also, Ravi says his audience would be surprised to see him dance. The background score needs a special mention since it has been composed by Pritam and has already found its place in the charts. If experts are to be believed, the film will draw a considerable amount of audience to the theatres majorly because of Ravi Teja.