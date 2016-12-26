Top 2016 Bollywood moments in photos: Kareena’s baby, Kangana-Hrithik’s feud and more

(Twitter)

Now that 2016 is coming to an end, we take a look at some of its highlights. The year hasn’t been kind to Bollywood at the box office, but that’s not to say the film fraternity didn’t give us enough to talk about during the year. Here are the Bollywood moments that kept us glued to our Twitter feed, be it super cute (we’re looking at you, Taimur Ali Khan) or just incredibly inspiring:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby: Everything about Kareena’s pregnancy was perfect from her wardrobe to her attitude. Then on December 20, the wait was finally over and Saifeena welcomed Taimur into the world.

(Twitter)

Salman Khan at 2.0’s event: The collaboration of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is no small deal, but during the film’s first look, it was Salman who stole the show when he gatecrashed the event.

(Indian Express)

Aishwarya Rai’s purple lips: Aishwarya’s outdid all her previous looks at Cannes when she showed up with purple lipstick. Whether it was a hit or a miss is still being debated.

(Twitter)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s dance: Anushka and Virat danced their way into any hater’s heart with their viral video from Yuvraj Singh’s wedding.

Watch their dance here:

Aamir Khan wows with Fat to fit: Way before Dangal hit theatres, Aamir began the buzz by releasing videos of his fat-to-fit transformation for the movie.

Sanjay Dutt released from jail: After 23 years of ongoing controversy, Sanjay was released from Yerawada Jail in Pune after serving his prison sentence.

(Indian Express)

The Kapoor family picture: The entire Kapoor family squeezed in for a Christmas photo – a somewhat literal ‘Kapoor and sons’.

The family that eats together stays together ❤️ #familygoals#familylove#christmaslunch #merrychristmaseveryone???? A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:33am PST

Salman and Shahrukh Khan’s hosting stint: After a long time, two of the biggest stars shared the same stage, danced, had playful banter and it was perfect.

(Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra’s victories: The year was full of great achievements for PeeCee – her Oscar dress was the 7th most googled, she became a UN Goodwill Ambassador and won her first People’s Choice Award.

(PTI)

The Kangana-Hrithik dispute ends: One of the ugliest feuds of Bollywood finally came to an end after a year. The police filed an inconclusive NIL report, but Kangana was the real winner, being praised for her strong stance.

(Indian Express)

Have we missed out? What Bollywood drama from 2016 kept you on the edge of your seat?