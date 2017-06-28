Toilet Ek Prem song Katha Hans mat pagli video turns YouTube hit; watch

The song, composed by Vickey Prasad was sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. (Source: Twitter/ Akshay Kumar)

Toilet Ek Prem song Katha Hans mat pagli video: No the title is not something scrawled on the back of an auto in Delhi, but the name of the title track of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha movie. The actor shared the video of the song through Twitter earlier today. The video of the song however, had been uploaded on YouTube yesterday. In the video Keshav (played by Akshay Kumar) is seen trying to woo Jaya (played by Bhumi Pednekar) and he follows her everywhere. The character played by Akshay Kumar is seen clicking pictures of Jaya without her permission as he follows her around. The song, composed by Vickey Prasad was sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal.

‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is a satirical comedy themed around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign. In the film Keshav falls in love with Jaya and tries to woo her. To cut things short, the duo ends up getting married and that is when Keshav’s troubles really begin. Soon after getting married Jaya leaves Keshav’s house. Why? He does not have a toilet in his house and the lady is quite unwilling to do her business outside.

Keshav as per the trailer of the film vows to make a toilet and bring his wife back to his house. The trailer also shows Keshav trying to convince people in his village to open their minds to the idea of toilets and running around government offices.

You can watch

The film which also stars Divyendu Sharma, Anupam Kher, Sana Khan and others in supporting role is scheduled to release on August 11.

Keshav aur Jaya ki unique love story ka first song, #HansMatPagli out now –> https://t.co/u1U54aqy5C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 28, 2017

According to 2011 census, 46.9 percent of Indians have toilets at home, 49.8 percent defecate in the open and the rest in public toilets, according to an Indian Express report.