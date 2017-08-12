Toilet EK Prem Katha: Salma Hayek praises Akshay Kumar’s new release; here is what the Desperado star said

Hayek on Saturday posted on her Twitter handle and wished Khiladi Kumar for his movie and also stressed on putting an end to open defecation. (Image: Bollywood Hungama)

Salma Hayek, the Mexican-American film actress, has wished Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for his lastest release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which has hit the theatres yesterday. Hayek took to twitter and shared her view on the issue stating that no woman should fear going to the toilet. Hayek on Saturday posted on her Twitter handle and wished Khiladi Kumar for his movie and also stressed on putting an end to open defecation. “Good luck to @akshaykumar on @ToiletTheFilm out today! End #OpenDefecation now! No woman should fear going to the toilet! #ToiletEkPremKatha,” she wrote.

The National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar immediately replied the Desperado star for her kind wish and effort to promote the cause. In his reply, Akki wrote: “Thank you for your wishes for our small effort towards #GoingODF : #ToiletEkPremKatha.”

Hayek started her acting career in Mexico and then later moved to Hollywood in 1991. She rose to fame with her substantial acting in movies like Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Dogma, Wild Wild West and others. The actor will next be seen in the action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson. T

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, shows the lack and urgent need of sanitation facilities in India and also promotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign.

Along with Akshay Kumar the movie stars Bhumi Pednekar who made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha. In this movie, Bhumi plays the newly wed wife of Akshay. On the very first day of her marriage, she gets petrified to see that there is no toilet in her new home and locality. The village ladies use open grounds for defecation.