Toilet: Ek Prem Katha review: Akshay Kumar carries forward his brand of patriotic cinema; gets THUMBS UP from Taran Adarsh

Toilet Ek Prem Katha review: Divyendu Sharma played the role of Akshay Kumar’s brother. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Toilet Ek Prem Katha review: There was a time when Akshay Kumar was going through a lean patch with some of his movies turning out to be huge box-office disasters. But, in the last couple of years, the actor has identified his audience and has discovered his unique style of cinema which is based on patriotism and yet, has the capability of owning the box-office. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha carries forward the good work Khiladi Kumar has been doing for a while, entertains you and leaves with a thumping message.

In this film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a maanglik boy Keshav who is forced to marry a Buffalo just to get his stars ride. There comes a twist when he falls in love with his college topper Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar). They get married, Bhumi moves in with Akshay’s family but this is where the conflict begins as there is no toilet in the house. After Keshav’s father, played by Sudhir Pandey refuses to build a toilet due to his religious beliefs, Jaya leaves the house. Does Keshav get her back? Of course, he does but what is interesting to watch is how it happens and for that, you will have to visit the theatre.

#ToiletEkPremKatha integrates a strong social message with entertainment wonderfully… Powerful performances by Akshay, Bhumi, Divyendu… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2017

Coming to the performances, Akshay Kumar is brilliant as always. There is no one in the industry who can match his comic timing and he proves it right once again. This time, he also had the support of Divyendu Sharma (Pyar Ka Punchnama fame) who is equally hilarious in the role of Akshay’s brother.

Watch Toilet Ek Prem Katha trailer here:

This is Bhumi Pendekar’s second film and she pulls off her character with ease. Bhumi is refreshing to watch on screen and matches Akshay Kumar in every possible way. Anupam Kher too plays an important role but was given limited screen time.

The songs are perfectly placed and do not hamper the pace of the movie. The only drawback is that the film gets slower in the second half and that has to do with the kind of subject director was trying to show. Overall, Toilet Ek Prem Katha is a hilarious take on a serious social issue and at least a one time watch.

Rating – 3/5 stars.