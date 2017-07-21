Toilet Ek Prem Katha leaked, Akshay Kumar asks fans to say no to piracy; Crime Branch takes swift action. (IE)

The film world has been fighting against piracy for quite some time now but it has failed to do so. In a recent development, Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been leaked online on Friday, ahead of its August 11 release. The Khiladi of Bollywood has asked his fans to support him in the fight against piracy. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and said,”The fight against piracy is critical and it’s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch of the unfortunate incident involving our film ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for support.” Reports on Friday said that the movie is now available online and was brought to the notice of the filmmakers by choreographer Remo D’Souza.

While talking to Indian Express, Remo said,”I met someone who told me that he already has the movie (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) on his pen drive. Initially, I didn’t believe him, but he seemed serious, and told me to check that for myself. When I checked the pen drive, it contained Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and I was shocked. I first called Akshay sir, but since he was in London, he was unavailable. Then I called up Prerna Arora, the producer, told her about the situation, Director Shree Narayan Singh came and collected the pen drive from me. They will be taking legal action against piracy, and I will talk to Akshay sir once he is back.”

The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is based on a love story against the backdrop of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The co-star in the movie is Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher among others.