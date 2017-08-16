Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: It took Akshay Kumar 4 days to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal

It took Toilet Ek Prem Katha four days to beat Jab Harry Met Sejal collection. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

While we are busy watching movies in theatres with popcorn in one hand and a cold drink in other, there is a continuous battle for supremacy going on behind the stage among the Bollywood superstars to emerge as the biggest money minting machines. The first half of 2017 was no less than a disaster with some big money movies like Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos failing to impress the audience. This left the viewer’s hopes of quality cinema hanging on two of the biggest names: Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. The two stars had clashed before at box office when Jaan-E-Mann and Don released on the same date in 2006. Back then, SRK had a dominating win over Akshay.

However, things have changed now. This year, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal released on August 5, exactly one week before Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha giving viewers a mouth-watering box-office contest. On one hand, Shah Rukh tried to lure the audience with his charm, and on the other Akshay came up with a sensitive social issue. When Jab Harry Met Sejal bombed at the box-office, there was anxiety among SRK fans about whether he can be beaten by Akshay Kumar.

Believe it or not, it took the Khiladi just four days to get past the King of Romance. Backed by an extended weekend, Toilet Ek Prem Katha got off to a flying start by earning Rs 13.10 crore on Friday, Rs 17.10 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.25 crore on Sunday. By the time Monday came, the film had already gone past Jab Harry Met Sejal’s box-office collection which stood at Rs 63 crore by earning Rs 12 crore.

The dominance didn’t end here as the film on Tuesday (Independence Day) earned Rs 20 cr to take its collection to Rs 83.45 crore with Akshay Kumar beating Shah Rukh Khan comprehensively. At this pace, Toilet is heading towards the 100-cr club while Shah Rukh is left with some serious thinking to do.